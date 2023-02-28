The Denver Nuggets (43-19) have three players on the injury report, including Jamal Murray, for their matchup with the Houston Rockets (13-47) at Toyota Center on Tuesday, February 28 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets enter this game on the heels of a 134-124 victory against the Clippers in overtime on Sunday. Nikola Jokic scored a team-high 40 points for the Nuggets in the victory.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Back 19.9 4.0 6.0 Aaron Gordon PF Questionable Rib 17.1 6.8 2.9 Zeke Nnaji PF Out Shoulder 5.2 2.4 0.3

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Kevin Porter Jr.: Questionable (Foot), Jae'Sean Tate: Out (Ankle)

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: ALT and SportsNet SW

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets record 117.0 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 118.3 the Rockets give up.

When Denver scores more than 118.3 points, it is 30-2.

The Nuggets have been putting up 116.8 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 117.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver knocks down 12.1 three-pointers per game (15th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.5 on average.

The Nuggets rank first in the league by averaging 117.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 20th in the NBA, allowing 113.2 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -10.5 232

