How to Watch the Colorado vs. Oregon State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Pac-12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (22-7) take on the Oregon State Beavers (13-17) on Thursday at 11:30 PM ET in Pac-12 action, aiting on Pac-12 Network.
Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
Colorado vs. Oregon State Scoring Comparison
- The Beavers score 8.7 more points per game (67.4) than the Buffaloes give up (58.7).
- Oregon State has a 9-10 record when giving up fewer than 69.7 points.
- When it scores more than 58.7 points, Oregon State is 12-9.
- The 69.7 points per game the Buffaloes put up are only 4.8 more points than the Beavers give up (64.9).
- Colorado is 20-1 when scoring more than 64.9 points.
- Colorado has a 19-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.
- The Buffaloes shoot 41.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Beavers concede defensively.
- The Beavers shoot 39.9% from the field, just 0.2 lower than the Buffaloes allow.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 61-42
|McKale Center
|2/23/2023
|Stanford
|L 73-62
|CU Events Center
|2/25/2023
|Cal
|W 95-69
|CU Events Center
|3/2/2023
|Oregon State
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
