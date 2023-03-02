The Colorado Buffaloes (22-7) take on the Oregon State Beavers (13-17) on Thursday at 11:30 PM ET in Pac-12 action, aiting on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Colorado vs. Oregon State Scoring Comparison

The Beavers score 8.7 more points per game (67.4) than the Buffaloes give up (58.7).

Oregon State has a 9-10 record when giving up fewer than 69.7 points.

When it scores more than 58.7 points, Oregon State is 12-9.

The 69.7 points per game the Buffaloes put up are only 4.8 more points than the Beavers give up (64.9).

Colorado is 20-1 when scoring more than 64.9 points.

Colorado has a 19-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.

The Buffaloes shoot 41.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Beavers concede defensively.

The Beavers shoot 39.9% from the field, just 0.2 lower than the Buffaloes allow.

Colorado Schedule