Aaron Gordon plus his Denver Nuggets teammates take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Gordon, in his last game (February 28 win against the Rockets) produced 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

With prop bets available for Gordon, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.9 17.8 Rebounds 6.5 6.8 7.4 Assists 2.5 3.0 4.3 PRA 24.5 26.7 29.5 PR 21.5 23.7 25.2 3PM 0.5 1.0 1.1



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 10.4% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.1 per contest.

Gordon is averaging 2.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Gordon's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 104.5 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.7.

On defense, the Grizzlies have allowed 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

Allowing 44.4 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 22nd-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies have conceded 26.2 per game, 27th in the NBA.

The Grizzlies concede 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/20/2022 28 24 7 4 1 1 2

