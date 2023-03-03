Friday's game that pits the Colorado Buffaloes (23-7) versus the Washington State Cougars (21-10) at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 67-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 11:30 PM on March 3.

The Buffaloes are coming off of a 62-54 win against Oregon State in their most recent game on Thursday.

Colorado vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 67, Washington State 62

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes beat the No. 3 Utah Utes in a 77-67 win on January 6, which was their signature win of the season.

The Buffaloes have eight wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Colorado has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 19/AP Poll)) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 21/AP Poll)) on January 13

71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 33) on February 10

65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 33) on January 1

71-48 on the road over Marquette (No. 35) on December 21

Colorado Performance Insights