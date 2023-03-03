How to Watch the Colorado vs. Washington State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Pac-12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The No. 3 seed Colorado Buffaloes (23-7) will meet the No. 7 seed Washington State Cougars (21-10) in the Pac-12 Tournament Friday at Michelob ULTRA Arena, starting at 11:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Colorado vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars' 67.4 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 58.5 the Buffaloes give up to opponents.
- Washington State has a 17-4 record when allowing fewer than 69.5 points.
- When it scores more than 58.5 points, Washington State is 19-6.
- The 69.5 points per game the Buffaloes score are 8.2 more points than the Cougars give up (61.3).
- When Colorado puts up more than 61.3 points, it is 22-2.
- Colorado's record is 19-2 when it allows fewer than 67.4 points.
- The Buffaloes shoot 41.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Cougars allow defensively.
- The Cougars' 41 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.9 higher than the Buffaloes have conceded.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|Stanford
|L 73-62
|CU Events Center
|2/25/2023
|Cal
|W 95-69
|CU Events Center
|3/2/2023
|Oregon State
|W 62-54
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/3/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.