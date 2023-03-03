The Denver Nuggets (44-19) play the Memphis Grizzlies (38-23) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Ball Arena. Jamal Murray of the Nuggets is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Friday, March 3

Friday, March 3 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Nuggets beat the Rockets on Tuesday, 133-112. Their top scorer was Murray with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 32 4 6 1 0 5 Michael Porter Jr. 17 4 2 1 1 3 Bruce Brown 15 3 0 1 2 3

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his squad in points (24.6), rebounds (11.7) and assists (10) per game, shooting 63.3% from the field. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray averages 20.1 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon posts 16.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 58.5% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bruce Brown puts up 11.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 21.3 12.4 8.6 0.8 0.6 0.5 Michael Porter Jr. 19.3 5.2 0.8 0.5 0.6 3.5 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 10.7 2.3 3.1 1.6 0.8 1.3 Bruce Brown 11 2.9 3.2 0.8 0.3 1.1 Vlatko Cancar 8.2 3.4 2.3 0.2 0.4 0.8

