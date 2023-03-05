Sunday's contest at Thomas & Mack Center has the Air Force Falcons (13-17) taking on the San Jose State Spartans (5-24) at 7:30 PM ET on March 5. Our computer prediction projects a 68-59 victory for Air Force, who are favored by our model.

In their last time out, the Falcons lost 60-51 to San Diego State on Tuesday.

Air Force vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Air Force vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 68, San Jose State 59

Air Force Schedule Analysis

The Falcons' signature win this season came in a 67-65 victory on January 28 over the Colorado State Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 86) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Air Force is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most losses.

Air Force 2022-23 Best Wins

63-60 at home over UTEP (No. 111) on December 4

76-66 at home over Nevada (No. 240) on February 25

71-68 at home over Fresno State (No. 248) on January 14

74-59 on the road over Fresno State (No. 248) on February 2

67-63 on the road over Denver (No. 266) on November 7

Air Force Performance Insights