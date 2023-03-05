Sunday's contest between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (19-12) and the Northern Colorado Bears (13-17) at Idaho Central Arena has a projected final score of 73-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Northern Arizona squad taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 5.

The Bears enter this contest following a 63-52 win against Weber State on Saturday.

Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho

Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 73, Northern Colorado 63

Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis

On November 29 versus the Colorado State Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 86) in our computer rankings, the Bears notched their signature win of the season, a 102-91 victory at home.

Northern Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

63-58 on the road over Idaho (No. 201) on January 21

72-65 at home over South Dakota (No. 215) on December 2

75-56 at home over Portland State (No. 231) on January 14

53-46 on the road over Idaho State (No. 244) on February 27

63-56 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 261) on November 17

Northern Colorado Performance Insights