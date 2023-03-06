Monday's game between the Colorado State Rams (19-10) and Boise State Broncos (17-15) going head to head at Thomas & Mack Center has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 10:30 PM ET on March 6.

The Rams are coming off of a 66-51 victory against Boise State in their last game on Tuesday.

Colorado State vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Colorado State vs. Boise State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 70, Boise State 62

Colorado State Schedule Analysis

The Rams' best win of the season came against the San Diego State Aztecs, a top 100 team (No. 85), according to our computer rankings. The Rams picked up the 71-58 home win on January 16.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Colorado State is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

The Rams have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

Colorado State 2022-23 Best Wins

71-58 at home over San Diego State (No. 85) on January 16

66-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 94) on February 4

82-62 at home over BYU (No. 95) on November 8

76-65 at home over New Mexico (No. 105) on January 7

82-58 at home over Montana (No. 152) on November 11

Colorado State Performance Insights