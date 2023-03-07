How to Watch the Colorado State vs. Wyoming Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the MWC Tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 seed Wyoming Cowgirls (21-9) will face off against the No. 3 seed Colorado State Rams (20-10) in the MWC Tournament Tuesday at Thomas & Mack Center, starting at 10:30 PM.
Colorado State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Stadium
Colorado State vs. Wyoming Scoring Comparison
- The Rams put up an average of 72.7 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 58.5 the Cowgirls give up to opponents.
- Colorado State is 19-8 when it scores more than 58.5 points.
- Wyoming's record is 20-7 when it allows fewer than 72.7 points.
- The 65.8 points per game the Cowgirls average are only 2.5 more points than the Rams allow (63.3).
- Wyoming has a 16-3 record when putting up more than 63.3 points.
- Colorado State is 18-3 when giving up fewer than 65.8 points.
Colorado State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Wyoming
|L 76-60
|Arena-Auditorium
|2/28/2023
|Boise State
|W 66-51
|Moby Arena
|3/6/2023
|Boise State
|W 59-52
|Thomas & Mack Center
|3/7/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
