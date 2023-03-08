The MWC conference champion will be decided on Wednesday when the No. 1 seed UNLV Lady Rebels (30-2) and the No. 2 Wyoming Cowgirls (22-9) play at 10:00 PM.

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

UNLV vs. Wyoming Scoring Comparison

  • The Cowgirls' 65.8 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 62.5 the Lady Rebels give up to opponents.
  • Wyoming has put together a 16-4 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.
  • UNLV's record is 18-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.8 points.
  • The 77.4 points per game the Lady Rebels record are 19.0 more points than the Cowgirls give up (58.4).
  • UNLV has a 28-2 record when scoring more than 58.4 points.
  • When Wyoming gives up fewer than 77.4 points, it is 20-9.

UNLV Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/28/2023 @ Nevada W 71-66 Lawlor Events Center
3/6/2023 Nevada W 84-47 Thomas & Mack Center
3/7/2023 San Diego State W 71-68 Thomas & Mack Center
3/8/2023 Wyoming - Thomas & Mack Center

Wyoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 Colorado State W 76-60 Arena-Auditorium
3/6/2023 San Jose State W 72-57 Thomas & Mack Center
3/7/2023 Colorado State W 65-56 Thomas & Mack Center
3/8/2023 UNLV - Thomas & Mack Center

