How to Watch Colorado vs. UCLA on TV or Live Stream - Pac-12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins (27-4, 18-2 Pac-12) will square off in the Pac-12 Tournament against the No. 9 seed Colorado Buffaloes (17-15, 8-12 Pac-12) on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 3:00 PM.
Colorado vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Colorado Stats Insights
- The Buffaloes have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.
- Colorado is 15-4 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Buffaloes are the 60th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 28th.
- The Buffaloes average 10.0 more points per game (70.1) than the Bruins give up to opponents (60.1).
- Colorado is 13-9 when allowing fewer than 74.2 points.
Colorado Home & Away Comparison
- Colorado is putting up more points at home (71.9 per game) than away (65.4).
- In 2022-23 the Buffaloes are giving up 9.4 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than away (71.5).
- At home, Colorado makes 6.2 trifectas per game, 0.1 more than it averages away (6.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (32.2%) than away (30.2%).
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|UCLA
|L 60-56
|CU Events Center
|3/4/2023
|Utah
|W 69-60
|CU Events Center
|3/8/2023
|Washington
|W 74-68
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/9/2023
|UCLA
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
