Thursday's game that pits the Texas Longhorns (26-8) against the Colgate Raiders (26-8) at Wells Fargo Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-67 in favor of Texas, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:25 PM ET on March 16.

According to our computer prediction, Colgate is projected to cover the spread (13.5) versus Texas. The two teams are projected to go under the 150.5 total.

Texas vs. Colgate Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Texas -13.5

Texas -13.5 Point Total: 150.5

150.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -1100, Colgate +700

Texas vs. Colgate Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 80, Colgate 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Colgate

Pick ATS: Colgate (+13.5)



Colgate (+13.5) Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Texas has put together a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season, while Colgate is 16-15-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Longhorns are 15-17-0 and the Raiders are 18-13-0. The two teams average 156.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than this matchup's total. Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 games, while Colgate has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns average 77.8 points per game (42nd in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per contest (98th in college basketball). They have a +354 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The 31.8 rebounds per game Texas averages rank 180th in the country. Its opponents pull down 31.2 per contest.

Texas connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 33.8% rate (199th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make while shooting 32.7% from deep.

The Longhorns average 98.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (58th in college basketball), and give up 85.4 points per 100 possessions (40th in college basketball).

Texas wins the turnover battle by 4.4 per game, committing 11 (94th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.4.

Colgate Performance Insights

The Raiders are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game, with a +327 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.6 points per game (31st in college basketball) and allow 69 per contest (143rd in college basketball).

Colgate grabs 31.1 rebounds per game (229th in college basketball) while conceding 29.2 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.9 boards per game.

Colgate makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (74th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 40.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.2%.

Colgate has committed 2.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.7 (20th in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (186th in college basketball).

