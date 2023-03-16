When the Utah State Aggies (26-8) and Missouri Tigers (24-9) match up in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center on Thursday at 1:40 PM ET, Steven Ashworth and Kobe Brown will be two of the most notable players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Utah State vs. Missouri

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV: TNT

Utah State's Last Game

Utah State lost its previous game to San Diego State, 62-57, on Saturday. Ashworth was its leading scorer with 13 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Steven Ashworth 13 1 1 2 0 2 Trevin Dorius 12 7 1 0 1 0 Sean Bairstow 7 5 3 0 0 0

Missouri's Last Game

In its most recent game, Missouri fell to Alabama on Saturday, 72-61. Its high scorer was D'Moi Hodge with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Moi Hodge 21 9 2 2 0 3 DeAndre Gholston 17 2 2 0 0 1 Noah Carter 10 3 0 2 0 2

Utah State Players to Watch

Max Shulga posts 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Taylor Funk puts up 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Daniel Akin paces the Aggies at 6.9 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.9 assists and 12 points.

Sean Bairstow posts 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Missouri Players to Watch

Brown is putting up team highs in points (15.8 per game) and rebounds (6.3). And he is producing 2.5 assists, making 55.2% of his shots from the field and 44.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Hodge gives the Tigers 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 2.6 steals (fifth in the nation) and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Tigers receive 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Noah Carter.

Nick Honor paces the Tigers in assists (2.8 per game), and averages 8 points and 1.6 rebounds. He also puts up 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

DeAndre Gholston is putting up 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 43.2% of his shots from the field.

Utah State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Steven Ashworth 17.4 3.2 4.6 1.8 0.1 2.5 Max Shulga 13.8 4.4 3.9 0.9 0.2 2 Taylor Funk 11 5.6 1.1 0.9 0.8 1.6 Sean Bairstow 8.5 6.6 2.6 0.4 0.2 0.8 Daniel Akin 10.6 5.7 1.3 0.8 0.5 0

Missouri Top Performers (Last 10 Games)