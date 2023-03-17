Friday's game between the Creighton Bluejays (22-8) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-10) at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 69-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Creighton squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Bluejays are coming off of a 63-61 loss to Villanova in their last outing on Sunday.

Creighton vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPNews

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Creighton vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 69, Mississippi State 62

Creighton Schedule Analysis

The Bluejays' signature win of the season came in a 67-46 victory versus the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats on December 2.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bluejays are 6-6 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

Creighton has nine wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the nation.

Creighton 2022-23 Best Wins

67-46 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 2

78-69 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 24) on November 7

55-44 on the road over Marquette (No. 35) on February 22

68-42 at home over Marquette (No. 35) on January 8

75-71 at home over Drake (No. 40) on December 10

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs beat the No. 24-ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 91-90, on February 6, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulldogs are 1-8 (.111%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.

Mississippi State has seven wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on February 6

60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on February 19

87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 23

70-56 over Illinois (No. 53) on March 15

72-58 at home over Auburn (No. 87) on January 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays' +298 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.1 points per game (67th in college basketball) while giving up 61.2 per outing (92nd in college basketball).

On offense, Creighton is posting 69.1 points per game this year in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (71.1 points per game) is 2 PPG higher.

The Bluejays are averaging 71.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 70.9 points per contest.

Creighton allows 61.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 60.2 when playing on the road.

The Bluejays have been scoring 71.4 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 71.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Mississippi State Performance Insights