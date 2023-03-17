An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 3-seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) play against the No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats (25-9) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest tips off at 9:40 PM, on CBS.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Montana State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kansas State vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Montana State Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas State (-8.5) 138.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kansas State (-8.5) 139 -390 +320 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Kansas State (-8.5) 139 -417 +330 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Kansas State vs. Montana State Betting Trends

  • Kansas State has put together a 20-11-1 record against the spread this season.
  • A total of 16 out of the Wildcats' 32 games this season have hit the over.
  • Montana State has put together an 18-11-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Bobcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 32 times this season.

Kansas State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +7500
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7500), Kansas State is 24th-best in the country. It is far below that, 30th, according to computer rankings.
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have experienced the 53rd-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the beginning to +7500.
  • Kansas State has a 1.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Montana State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +200000
  • Montana State is 55th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+200000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 116th, a difference of 61 spots.
  • Montana State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0%.

