Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 8 Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) square off on Friday for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup begins at 9:20 PM.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-1.5)
|152.5
|-135
|+115
|DraftKings
|Memphis (-2)
|153
|-135
|+115
|PointsBet
|Memphis (-2.5)
|150.5
|-145
|+125
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Memphis has compiled a 16-15-2 record against the spread this season.
- In the Tigers' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 18 times.
- Florida Atlantic has covered 21 times in 32 games with a spread this year.
- In the Owls' 32 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
Memphis Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Memphis is 25th-best in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 17th-best, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have experienced the 63rd-biggest change this season, improving from +12000 at the beginning to +8000.
- Memphis' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Based on its moneyline odds, Florida Atlantic has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.
