Saturday's game at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) going head to head against the Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 66-64 win for Middle Tennessee, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Buffaloes fell in their most recent outing 61-49 against Washington State on Friday.

Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNews

Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 65, Colorado 64

Colorado Schedule Analysis

When the Buffaloes took down the Utah Utes (No. 8 in the AP's Top 25) on January 6 by a score of 77-67, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Buffaloes are 9-6 (.600%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13

65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 1

71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 10

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Raiders beat the Louisville Cardinals (No. 19 in our computer rankings) in a 67-49 win on December 4 -- their signature victory of the season.

The Lady Raiders have two wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Middle Tennessee is 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins.

Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

67-49 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on December 4

69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 63) on December 10

80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on November 16

68-61 at home over Houston (No. 69) on December 14

74-68 on the road over Rice (No. 85) on December 20

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes have a +316 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.2 points per game. They're putting up 68.8 points per game to rank 113th in college basketball and are allowing 58.6 per outing to rank 45th in college basketball.

In conference matchups, Colorado puts up fewer points per contest (65.9) than its season average (68.8).

The Buffaloes are posting 74.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is nine more points than they're averaging away from home (65.1).

Colorado surrenders 59.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 59.3 when playing on the road.

The Buffaloes' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 64.6 points a contest compared to the 68.8 they've averaged this season.

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights