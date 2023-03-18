Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:40 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) squaring off against the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 65-64 victory for Colorado, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Buffaloes are coming off of a 61-49 loss to Washington State in their last game on Friday.
Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNews
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado 65, Middle Tennessee 64
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- On January 6, the Buffaloes picked up their signature win of the season, a 77-67 victory over the Utah Utes, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Buffaloes are 9-6 (.600%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.
- Colorado has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).
Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6
- 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27
- 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13
- 65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 1
- 71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 10
Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Raiders' best victory of the season came against the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team (No. 22), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Raiders registered the 67-49 home win on December 4.
- The Lady Raiders have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).
Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-49 at home over Louisville (No. 22) on December 4
- 69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on December 10
- 68-61 at home over Houston (No. 72) on December 14
- 80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on November 16
- 74-68 on the road over Rice (No. 87) on December 20
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes average 68.8 points per game (108th in college basketball) while allowing 58.6 per outing (46th in college basketball). They have a +316 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game.
- Colorado's offense has been less effective in Pac-12 matchups this year, scoring 65.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 68.8 PPG.
- The Buffaloes are scoring 74.1 points per game this year in home games, which is nine more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (65.1).
- Defensively, Colorado has played better at home this year, surrendering 59.2 points per game, compared to 59.3 in road games.
- In their last 10 games, the Buffaloes have been scoring 64.6 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 68.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
Middle Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Raiders put up 73.8 points per game (44th in college basketball) while giving up 56.7 per outing (27th in college basketball). They have a +550 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 17.1 points per game.
- Middle Tennessee scores fewer points in conference play (72.6 per game) than overall (73.8).
- The Lady Raiders are scoring more points at home (73.8 per game) than away (73.1).
- At home, Middle Tennessee gives up 52.5 points per game. On the road, it gives up 59.
- The Lady Raiders are scoring 76.6 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 2.8 more than their average for the season (73.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.