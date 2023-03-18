Saturday's contest at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) squaring off against the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 65-64 victory for Colorado, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Buffaloes are coming off of a 61-49 loss to Washington State in their last game on Friday.

Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNews

Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Colorado 65, Middle Tennessee 64

Colorado Schedule Analysis

  • On January 6, the Buffaloes picked up their signature win of the season, a 77-67 victory over the Utah Utes, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25.
  • Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Buffaloes are 9-6 (.600%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.
  • Colorado has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6
  • 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27
  • 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13
  • 65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 1
  • 71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 10

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

  • The Lady Raiders' best victory of the season came against the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team (No. 22), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Raiders registered the 67-49 home win on December 4.
  • The Lady Raiders have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).

Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 67-49 at home over Louisville (No. 22) on December 4
  • 69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on December 10
  • 68-61 at home over Houston (No. 72) on December 14
  • 80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on November 16
  • 74-68 on the road over Rice (No. 87) on December 20

Colorado Performance Insights

  • The Buffaloes average 68.8 points per game (108th in college basketball) while allowing 58.6 per outing (46th in college basketball). They have a +316 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game.
  • Colorado's offense has been less effective in Pac-12 matchups this year, scoring 65.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 68.8 PPG.
  • The Buffaloes are scoring 74.1 points per game this year in home games, which is nine more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (65.1).
  • Defensively, Colorado has played better at home this year, surrendering 59.2 points per game, compared to 59.3 in road games.
  • In their last 10 games, the Buffaloes have been scoring 64.6 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 68.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

  • The Lady Raiders put up 73.8 points per game (44th in college basketball) while giving up 56.7 per outing (27th in college basketball). They have a +550 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 17.1 points per game.
  • Middle Tennessee scores fewer points in conference play (72.6 per game) than overall (73.8).
  • The Lady Raiders are scoring more points at home (73.8 per game) than away (73.1).
  • At home, Middle Tennessee gives up 52.5 points per game. On the road, it gives up 59.
  • The Lady Raiders are scoring 76.6 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 2.8 more than their average for the season (73.8).

