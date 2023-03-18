Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:40 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) and the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-64, with Colorado taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 18.
The Buffaloes are coming off of a 61-49 loss to Washington State in their last outing on Friday.
Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNews
Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado 65, Middle Tennessee 64
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- The Buffaloes' signature win of the season came in a 77-67 victory against the No. 8 Utah Utes on January 6.
- The Buffaloes have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (nine).
- Colorado has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).
Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6
- 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27
- 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13
- 65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 1
- 71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 10
Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Raiders' best win of the season came in a 67-49 victory on December 4 against the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 22) in our computer rankings.
- The Lady Raiders have two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the country.
Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-49 at home over Louisville (No. 22) on December 4
- 69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on December 10
- 68-61 at home over Houston (No. 72) on December 14
- 80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on November 16
- 74-68 on the road over Rice (No. 87) on December 20
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes average 68.8 points per game (108th in college basketball) while giving up 58.6 per outing (46th in college basketball). They have a +316 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game.
- Colorado's offense has been less effective in Pac-12 contests this season, putting up 65.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 68.8 PPG.
- The Buffaloes are averaging 74.1 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 65.1 points per contest.
- Defensively, Colorado has been better at home this year, giving up 59.2 points per game, compared to 59.3 on the road.
- The Buffaloes' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 64.6 points a contest compared to the 68.8 they've averaged this year.
Middle Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Raiders put up 73.8 points per game (44th in college basketball) while allowing 56.7 per outing (27th in college basketball). They have a +550 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 17.1 points per game.
- In conference action, Middle Tennessee is scoring fewer points (72.6 per game) than it is overall (73.8) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Lady Raiders average 73.8 points per game. On the road, they average 73.1.
- At home, Middle Tennessee allows 52.5 points per game. On the road, it gives up 59.
- The Lady Raiders have played better offensively in their past 10 games, generating 76.6 points per contest, 2.8 more than their season average of 73.8.
