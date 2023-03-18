How to Watch the Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:13 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 11 Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) are looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 6 Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) on Saturday. This 6-11 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 7:00 PM.
Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Raiders score 15.2 more points per game (73.8) than the Buffaloes allow their opponents to score (58.6).
- Middle Tennessee has put together a 25-3 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.
- Colorado's record is 22-5 when it gives up fewer than 73.8 points.
- The Buffaloes average 68.8 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 56.7 the Lady Raiders allow.
- Colorado is 22-3 when scoring more than 56.7 points.
- When Middle Tennessee allows fewer than 68.8 points, it is 22-2.
- The Buffaloes are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, 5.2% higher than the Lady Raiders concede to opponents (36%).
- The Lady Raiders make 41.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% more than the Buffaloes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|Cal
|W 95-69
|CU Events Center
|3/2/2023
|Oregon State
|W 62-54
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/3/2023
|Washington State
|L 61-49
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/18/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
