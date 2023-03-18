The No. 11 Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) are looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 6 Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) on Saturday. This 6-11 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Raiders score 15.2 more points per game (73.8) than the Buffaloes allow their opponents to score (58.6).
  • Middle Tennessee has put together a 25-3 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.
  • Colorado's record is 22-5 when it gives up fewer than 73.8 points.
  • The Buffaloes average 68.8 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 56.7 the Lady Raiders allow.
  • Colorado is 22-3 when scoring more than 56.7 points.
  • When Middle Tennessee allows fewer than 68.8 points, it is 22-2.
  • The Buffaloes are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, 5.2% higher than the Lady Raiders concede to opponents (36%).
  • The Lady Raiders make 41.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% more than the Buffaloes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 Cal W 95-69 CU Events Center
3/2/2023 Oregon State W 62-54 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/3/2023 Washington State L 61-49 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/18/2023 Middle Tennessee - Cameron Indoor Stadium

