The NCAA tournament at Legacy Arena at BJCC on Saturday features a second-round matchup that pits the Houston Cougars against the Auburn Tigers at 7:10 PM ET. The Cougars' Marcus Sasser and the Tigers' Johni Broome are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Houston vs. Auburn

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

TBS Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Houston's Last Game

In its most recent game, Houston topped Northern Kentucky on Thursday, 63-52. Its high scorer was Jarace Walker with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jarace Walker 16 6 1 0 2 0 Jamal Shead 13 3 6 1 1 1 J'wan Roberts 11 12 4 0 1 0

Auburn's Last Game

In its previous game, Auburn topped Iowa on Thursday, 83-75. Broome scored a team-high 19 points (and chipped in one assist and 12 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Johni Broome 19 12 1 0 5 1 Wendell Green Jr. 15 2 3 3 0 1 Tre Donaldson 11 3 2 0 0 3

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser averages 16.7 points and 3.1 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.8 rebounds, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

J'wan Roberts paces his team in rebounds per contest (7.9), and also averages 10.4 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Jamal Shead leads his squad in assists per game (5.4), and also posts 10.4 points and 3 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Walker puts up 11.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the field.

Tramon Mark is averaging 9.6 points, 1.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Auburn Players to Watch

Broome is the Tigers' top scorer (14.2 points per game) and rebounder (8.5), and contributes 1.3 assists.

Wendell Green Jr. is the Tigers' top assist man (4.1 per game), and he delivers 13.9 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Jaylin Williams gives the Tigers 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Allen Flanigan is posting 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

K.D. Johnson is posting 8.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 38.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM J'wan Roberts 11.7 10.2 1.6 0.9 1.5 0 Jamal Shead 13.5 2 5 2 0.3 1.4 Marcus Sasser 15.8 2.9 2.4 1.4 0.1 2.4 Jarace Walker 10.4 6.9 1.7 0.9 1.5 1 Tramon Mark 9.4 5.5 2 1.3 0.3 1

Auburn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)