Bets on the Kansas-Arkansas game are waiting for you. If you're a new customer in an area with legal online sports betting, read on to see how to sign up with BetMGM and take advantage of our BetMGM bonus before it's too late!

Kansas vs. Arkansas Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Kansas -3.5

Kansas -3.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -175, Arkansas +145

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today..

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

If you're wanting to put money on the Jayhawks and Razorbacks game but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Jayhawks (-175) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $15.71 back in your pocket.

Spread betting, like wagering on the Jayhawks at -3.5, is a tad more complicated. However, in certain situations, it can offer a better payout. In this case, the -3.5 means that the Jayhawks must win by at least four points to "cover the spread." If the Jayhawks don't win by at least four points, or lose the game outright, then the Razorbacks will "cover" the spread, making them the right choice.

Other bets you can make

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the game. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -105). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $20.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on game props (will Kansas beat Arkansas to 10 points?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.