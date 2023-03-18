Nuggets vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 18
The Denver Nuggets (47-23) go head to head with the New York Knicks (41-30) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The matchup airs on MSG and ALT2.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Knicks matchup.
Nuggets vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and ALT2
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Nuggets vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-2)
|-
|-130
|+110
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-2.5)
|230.5
|-135
|+110
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-2)
|228.5
|-130
|+110
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-1.5)
|-
|-130
|+110
Nuggets vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game with a +270 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and give up 113 per contest (13th in the league).
- The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game (posting 115.1 points per game, 14th in league, and allowing 112.3 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a +202 scoring differential.
- Denver is 37-31-2 ATS this season.
- New York has put together a 40-30-1 ATS record so far this season.
Nuggets and Knicks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nuggets
|+750
|+320
|-
|Knicks
|+9000
|+2800
|-10000
