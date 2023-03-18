As they ready for a matchup with the New York Knicks (41-30), the Denver Nuggets (47-23) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18 at Madison Square Garden.

In their last time out, the Nuggets won on Thursday 119-100 against the Pistons. Nikola Jokic scored a team-high 30 points for the Nuggets in the victory.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zeke Nnaji PF Questionable Shoulder 5.2 2.4 0.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Jalen Brunson: Questionable (Foot)

Nuggets vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and ALT2

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Nuggets Season Insights

The 116.9 points per game the Nuggets record are only 4.6 more points than the Knicks allow (112.3).

Denver has a 42-5 record when putting up more than 112.3 points.

The Nuggets' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 115.7 points a contest compared to the 116.9 they've averaged this season.

Denver hits 12.1 three-pointers per game (15th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.5 on average.

The Nuggets average 117.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in the league), and allow 113.3 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Nuggets vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -2 230

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.