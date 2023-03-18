How to Watch the UCLA vs. Sacramento State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:11 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 4 UCLA Bruins (25-9) face off against the No. 13 Sacramento State Hornets (25-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, tipping off at 11:30 PM.
Below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup.

UCLA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN

UCLA vs. Sacramento State Scoring Comparison
- The Hornets put up an average of 69.3 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 61.9 the Bruins give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 61.9 points, Sacramento State is 22-3.
- UCLA has a 19-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.3 points.
- The 70.2 points per game the Bruins average are 10.5 more points than the Hornets give up (59.7).
- UCLA has a 20-6 record when putting up more than 59.7 points.
- When Sacramento State gives up fewer than 70.2 points, it is 20-4.
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Arizona
|W 73-59
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/3/2023
|Stanford
|W 69-65
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/5/2023
|Washington State
|L 65-61
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/18/2023
|Sacramento State
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
Sacramento State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/6/2023
|Idaho
|W 73-58
|Idaho Central Arena
|3/7/2023
|Portland State
|W 60-42
|Idaho Central Arena
|3/8/2023
|Northern Arizona
|W 76-63
|Idaho Central Arena
|3/18/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
