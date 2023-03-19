The Colorado Buffaloes (18-16) square off against the Utah Valley Wolverines (26-8) at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023 on ESPNU.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Colorado vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Wolverines allow to opponents.

Colorado is 15-5 when it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.

The Buffaloes are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines sit at second.

The Buffaloes score just 1.9 more points per game (69.9) than the Wolverines give up (68.0).

Colorado is 10-4 when scoring more than 68.0 points.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison

At home, Colorado is putting up 6.1 more points per game (71.5) than it is when playing on the road (65.4).

The Buffaloes allow 62.2 points per game at home this season, compared to 71.5 in road games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Colorado has fared better when playing at home this season, making 6.4 three-pointers per game with a 33.5% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage in road games.

Colorado Schedule