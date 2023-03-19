The Colorado Buffaloes (18-16) take on the Utah Valley Wolverines (26-8) at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023 on ESPNU.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Colorado vs. Utah Valley matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Colorado vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Colorado vs. Utah Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado Moneyline Utah Valley Moneyline

Colorado vs. Utah Valley Betting Trends

Colorado has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

So far this season, 15 out of the Buffaloes' 33 games have hit the over.

Utah Valley has covered 22 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

In the Wolverines' 31 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

