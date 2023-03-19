Sunday's 9:30 PM ET matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes (18-16) and the Utah Valley Wolverines (26-8) at CU Events Center features the Buffaloes' Tristan da Silva and the Wolverines' Aziz Bandaogo as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Utah Valley

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: CU Events Center

CU Events Center Location: Boulder, Colorado

TV: ESPN

Colorado's Last Game

In its most recent game, Colorado beat Seton Hall on Tuesday, 65-64. Its high scorer was Ethan Wright with 18 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ethan Wright 18 5 1 0 0 4 Tristan da Silva 15 2 2 0 1 3 Julian Hammond III 10 1 5 1 0 1

Colorado Players to Watch

da Silva leads his squad in points per contest (16.0), and also averages 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

KJ Simpson averages a team-best 3.8 assists per contest. He is also averaging 15.9 points and 4.3 rebounds, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 27.6% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Luke O'Brien is tops on the Buffaloes at 5.6 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.9 assists and 6.1 points.

Nique Clifford averages 5.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 37.3% from the floor.

Julian Hammond III averages 6.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 40.0% from the floor.

Colorado Top Performers (Last 10 Games)