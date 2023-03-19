Colorado vs. Utah Valley: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 19
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:22 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (18-16) host the Utah Valley Wolverines (26-8) at CU Events Center on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPNU. There is no line set for the game.
Colorado vs. Utah Valley Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Where: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: CU Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Colorado Betting Records & Stats
- In Colorado's 28 games with a set total, 13 have hit the over (46.4%).
- The Buffaloes are 14-16-0 against the spread this season.
- Utah Valley (19-9-0 ATS) has covered the spread 46.7% of the time, 21.2% more often than Colorado (14-16-0) this season.
Colorado vs. Utah Valley Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Colorado
|69.9
|147
|66.7
|134.7
|138.6
|Utah Valley
|77.1
|147
|68.0
|134.7
|141.6
Additional Colorado Insights & Trends
- Colorado is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Four of Buffaloes' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- The 69.9 points per game the Buffaloes put up are only 1.9 more points than the Wolverines give up (68.0).
- When Colorado totals more than 68.0 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 10-4 overall.
Colorado vs. Utah Valley Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Colorado
|14-16-0
|13-17-0
|Utah Valley
|19-9-0
|15-13-0
Colorado vs. Utah Valley Home/Away Splits
|Colorado
|Utah Valley
|13-4
|Home Record
|13-1
|2-9
|Away Record
|11-5
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-4-0
|71.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.0
|65.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.9
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-4-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
