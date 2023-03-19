The Colorado Buffaloes (18-16) host the Utah Valley Wolverines (26-8) at CU Events Center on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPNU. There is no line set for the game.

Colorado vs. Utah Valley Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

In Colorado's 28 games with a set total, 13 have hit the over (46.4%).

The Buffaloes are 14-16-0 against the spread this season.

Utah Valley (19-9-0 ATS) has covered the spread 46.7% of the time, 21.2% more often than Colorado (14-16-0) this season.

Colorado vs. Utah Valley Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado 69.9 147 66.7 134.7 138.6 Utah Valley 77.1 147 68.0 134.7 141.6

Additional Colorado Insights & Trends

Colorado is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.

Four of Buffaloes' past 10 games have gone over the total.

The 69.9 points per game the Buffaloes put up are only 1.9 more points than the Wolverines give up (68.0).

When Colorado totals more than 68.0 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 10-4 overall.

Colorado vs. Utah Valley Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado 14-16-0 13-17-0 Utah Valley 19-9-0 15-13-0

Colorado vs. Utah Valley Home/Away Splits

Colorado Utah Valley 13-4 Home Record 13-1 2-9 Away Record 11-5 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.0 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

