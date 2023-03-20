Colorado vs. Duke Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:40 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Monday's contest that pits the Duke Blue Devils (26-6) against the Colorado Buffaloes (24-8) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 63-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on March 20.
The Buffaloes' last outing on Saturday ended in an 82-60 win over Middle Tennessee.
Colorado vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Colorado vs. Duke Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 63, Colorado 58
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- The Buffaloes beat the No. 8-ranked Utah Utes, 77-67, on January 6, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Buffaloes are 10-6 (.625%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Colorado is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.
Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6
- 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27
- 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13
- 65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 1
- 71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 10
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes' +338 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.2 points per game (101st in college basketball) while giving up 58.7 per contest (47th in college basketball).
- Colorado scores fewer points in conference action (65.9 per game) than overall (69.2).
- At home, the Buffaloes score 74.1 points per game. Away, they score 65.1.
- Colorado is giving up fewer points at home (59.2 per game) than on the road (59.3).
- Over their last 10 games, the Buffaloes are averaging 66.5 points per contest, compared to their season average of 69.2.
