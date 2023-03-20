Monday's contest that pits the Duke Blue Devils (26-6) against the Colorado Buffaloes (24-8) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 63-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on March 20.

The Buffaloes' last outing on Saturday ended in an 82-60 win over Middle Tennessee.

Colorado vs. Duke Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Colorado vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 63, Colorado 58

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes beat the No. 8-ranked Utah Utes, 77-67, on January 6, which goes down as their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Buffaloes are 10-6 (.625%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Colorado is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13

65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 1

71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 10

Colorado Performance Insights