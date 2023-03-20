How to Watch the Colorado vs. Duke Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:12 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The No. 3 seed Duke Blue Devils (26-6) and the No. 6 seed Colorado Buffaloes (24-8) square off in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the N/A Region bracket up for grabs on Monday at Cameron Indoor Stadium, tipping off at 9:00 PM.
Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Colorado vs. Duke Scoring Comparison
- The Buffaloes average 18.5 more points per game (69.2) than the Blue Devils allow (50.7).
- Colorado has put together a 22-5 record in games it scores more than 50.7 points.
- Duke is 24-3 when it gives up fewer than 69.2 points.
- The Blue Devils average 63.9 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 58.7 the Buffaloes allow.
- Duke is 18-0 when scoring more than 58.7 points.
- When Colorado allows fewer than 63.9 points, it is 16-2.
- This season the Blue Devils are shooting 39.3% from the field, only 1.0% lower than the Buffaloes give up.
- The Buffaloes' 41.5 shooting percentage from the field is 3.8 higher than the Blue Devils have given up.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Oregon State
|W 62-54
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/3/2023
|Washington State
|L 61-49
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/18/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 82-60
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|3/20/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
