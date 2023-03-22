A pair of streaking clubs square off when the Colorado Avalanche (41-22-6) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-26-10) at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet. The Avalanche have won six in a row, while the Penguins are on a four-game losing streak.

Avalanche vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-165) Penguins (+140) 6.5

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have gone 29-19 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Colorado has an 18-11 record (winning 62.1% of its games).

The Avalanche have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Colorado and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 25 of 69 games this season.

Avalanche vs. Penguins Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 226 (15th) Goals 223 (18th) 188 (3rd) Goals Allowed 227 (18th) 54 (6th) Power Play Goals 51 (11th) 44 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 45 (16th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Colorado hit the over three times.

The Avalanche and their opponents combined for an average of 6.5 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 2.4 more goals per game than their season average.

The Avalanche's 3.3 average goals per game add up to 226 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Avalanche have given up the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 188 (2.7 per game).

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +38.

