Michael Porter Jr. and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 19, Porter put up 28 points and nine rebounds in a 108-102 win against the Nets.

If you'd like to place a wager on Porter's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.2 18.2 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 5.1 Assists -- 1.1 1.5 PRA 22.5 23.7 24.8 PR 21.5 22.6 23.3 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Michael Porter Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 11.4% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.9 per contest.

Porter is averaging 7.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Porter's opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

On defense, the Wizards have conceded 113.6 points per game, which is 16th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Wizards are ranked 12th in the league, giving up 42.6 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 24.3 assists per game, the Wizards are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Wizards are the sixth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Porter or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.