Nuggets vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (32-40) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (48-24) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and ALT. The over/under for the matchup is 227.5.
Nuggets vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBCS-DC and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-6.5
|227.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In 37 of 72 games this season, Denver and its opponents have combined to total more than 227.5 points.
- Denver's contests this year have an average point total of 229.5, 2.0 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets' ATS record is 39-33-0 this season.
- Denver has entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 40, or 72.7%, of those games.
- Denver has a record of 20-5, a 80% win rate, when it's favored by -275 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Nuggets vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|37
|51.4%
|116.6
|229.4
|112.9
|226.5
|230.1
|Wizards
|32
|44.4%
|112.8
|229.4
|113.6
|226.5
|226.0
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have gone 5-5 over their last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- The Nuggets have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.
- Against the spread, Denver has fared better at home, covering 22 times in 36 home games, and 17 times in 36 road games.
- The 116.6 points per game the Nuggets score are just three more points than the Wizards give up (113.6).
- Denver is 31-14 against the spread and 40-5 overall when scoring more than 113.6 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Nuggets vs. Wizards Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|39-33
|16-13
|35-37
|Wizards
|34-37
|6-6
|37-35
Nuggets vs. Wizards Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Wizards
|116.6
|112.8
|7
|22
|31-14
|26-13
|40-5
|25-14
|112.9
|113.6
|12
|16
|28-9
|28-16
|31-6
|28-16
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.