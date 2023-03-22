The Washington Wizards (32-40) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (48-24) on March 22, 2023 at Capital One Arena.

Nuggets vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Altitude Sports

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 47% of shots the Wizards' opponents have made.

In games Denver shoots better than 47% from the field, it is 41-14 overall.

The Nuggets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 13th.

The Nuggets put up only three more points per game (116.6) than the Wizards allow (113.6).

Denver has a 40-5 record when putting up more than 113.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are posting 120.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 112.7 points per contest.

Denver gives up 110.1 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 115.6 away from home.

When playing at home, the Nuggets are draining 1.5 more three-pointers per game (12.8) than when playing on the road (11.3). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in road games (37.1%).

Nuggets Injuries