Nuggets vs. Wizards: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 22
At Capital One Arena on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Washington Wizards (32-40) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Denver Nuggets (48-24) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on NBCS-DC and ALT.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Wizards matchup in this article.
Nuggets vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and ALT
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Nuggets vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Wizards Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-7)
|228.5
|-275
|+230
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|228.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-7)
|228.5
|-278
|+230
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|-
|-260
|+220
Nuggets vs. Wizards Betting Trends
- The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game (scoring 116.6 points per game to rank seventh in the league while allowing 112.9 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA) and have a +270 scoring differential overall.
- The Wizards score 112.8 points per game (22nd in NBA) and allow 113.6 (16th in league) for a -61 scoring differential overall.
- The teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 0.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to score 226.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Denver has won 38 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.
- Washington is 33-37-2 ATS this season.
Nuggets and Wizards NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nuggets
|+800
|+340
|-
|Wizards
|+100000
|+70000
|+1400
