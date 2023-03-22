The Washington Wizards (32-40) are underdogs (+7) as they try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (48-24) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs on NBCS-DC and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and ALT

NBCS-DC and ALT Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Nuggets vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Wizards 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 7)

Wizards (+ 7) Pick OU: Over (228)



The Nuggets have put together a 38-32-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 32-38-2 mark from the Wizards.

As a 7-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Denver is 12-11-1 against the spread compared to the 5-6 ATS record Washington puts up as a 7-point underdog.

Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the total in 48.6% of its games this season (35 of 72), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (35 of 72).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 40-15, while the Wizards are 16-30 as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is putting up 116.6 points per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 112.9 points per contest (12th-ranked).

The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.3 assists per game.

The Nuggets are draining 12.1 treys per game this year (15th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 38.8% three-point percentage (best).

Denver has taken 64% two-pointers and 36% threes this season. Of the team's baskets, 72.5% are two-pointers and 27.5% are three-pointers.

