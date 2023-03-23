How to Watch Michigan State vs. Kansas State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:16 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 6:30 PM.
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TBS
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42%).
- In games Michigan State shoots higher than 42% from the field, it is 16-6 overall.
- The Spartans are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 172nd.
- The 70.2 points per game the Spartans put up are only 1.3 more points than the Wildcats give up (68.9).
- Michigan State has a 12-4 record when scoring more than 68.9 points.
Kansas State Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 45.8% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 41.9% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
- Kansas State is 14-6 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 289th.
- The Wildcats average 8.5 more points per game (75.5) than the Spartans allow (67).
- Kansas State has an 18-1 record when giving up fewer than 70.2 points.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- Michigan State is scoring 70.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.6 more points than it is averaging in away games (69).
- The Spartans are ceding 61.4 points per game this year at home, which is 10.6 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (72).
- Michigan State is draining 9.1 threes per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it is averaging on the road (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Kansas State is scoring 1.7 fewer points per game at home (75) than away (76.7).
- The Wildcats are allowing fewer points at home (61.4 per game) than away (80.6).
- At home, Kansas State sinks 6.7 3-pointers per game, one fewer than it averages away (7.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.1%) than on the road (35.3%) as well.
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Ohio State
|L 68-58
|United Center
|3/17/2023
|USC
|W 72-62
|Nationwide Arena
|3/19/2023
|Marquette
|W 69-60
|Nationwide Arena
|3/23/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Madison Square Garden
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|TCU
|L 80-67
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|Montana State
|W 77-65
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|Kentucky
|W 75-69
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/23/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Madison Square Garden
