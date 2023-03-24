The Arizona Coyotes (27-33-12) carry a five-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche (41-23-6) on Friday, March 24 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSAZX.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSAZX

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-450) Coyotes (+360) 6.5

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have been a moneyline favorite 49 times this season, and have finished 29-20 in those games.

Colorado has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Colorado's 70 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 26 times.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 228 (17th) Goals 200 (26th) 193 (5th) Goals Allowed 247 (24th) 55 (6th) Power Play Goals 41 (21st) 46 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (29th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Three of Colorado's last 10 contests hit the over.

The Avalanche have had an average of 6.6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are scoring 2.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Avalanche offense's 228 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

The Avalanche are ranked fifth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 193 total goals (2.8 per game).

With a +35 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the league.

