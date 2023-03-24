Colorado vs. Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:42 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) and the Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with Iowa coming out on top. Tipoff is at TBA on March 24.
The Buffaloes head into this matchup on the heels of a 61-53 victory over Duke on Monday.
Colorado vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Colorado vs. Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 74, Colorado 68
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- When the Buffaloes took down the Utah Utes (No. 8 in the AP's Top 25) on January 6 by a score of 77-67, it was their best victory of the year so far.
- The Buffaloes have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (11).
- Colorado has four wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the country.
Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6
- 61-53 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 20
- 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27
- 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13
- 63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 26) on February 3
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game, with a +346 scoring differential overall. They put up 69 points per game (102nd in college basketball) and allow 58.5 per contest (47th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Colorado has averaged 65.9 points per game in Pac-12 action, and 69 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Buffaloes are averaging 9.2 more points per game at home (74.1) than away (64.9).
- Colorado allows 59.2 points per game at home, and 58.9 on the road.
- The Buffaloes are averaging 65.9 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 3.1 fewer points than their average for the season (69).
