This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) and the No. 6 seed Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. The NCAA Tournament matchup begins at 7:30 PM.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

Colorado vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes put up only 1.4 fewer points per game (69) than the Hawkeyes allow (70.4).

When it scores more than 70.4 points, Colorado is 16-1.

Iowa has a 14-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69 points.

The Hawkeyes put up 28.9 more points per game (87.4) than the Buffaloes allow (58.5).

When Iowa totals more than 58.5 points, it is 23-6.

Colorado has a 22-7 record when allowing fewer than 87.4 points.

The Hawkeyes shoot 51% from the field, 11.1% higher than the Buffaloes allow defensively.

