A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (33-3) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) playing on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament contest tips off at 7:15 PM.

Houston vs. Miami Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Houston vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Houston vs. Miami Betting Trends

Houston has put together a 19-16-1 record against the spread this season.

Cougars games have hit the over 16 out of 36 times this season.

Miami is 19-14-0 ATS this year.

A total of 15 Hurricanes games this year have gone over the point total.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +360

+360 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), Houston is second-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

The Cougars have had the 80th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +900 at the start of the season to +360.

The implied probability of Houston winning the national championship, based on its +360 moneyline odds, is 21.7%.

Miami Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 The Hurricanes' national championship odds have improved from +10000 at the start of the season to +4500, the 55th-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Miami has a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship.

