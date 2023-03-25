Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, a 118-104 win versus the Wizards, Gordon totaled 12 points.

Now let's dig into Gordon's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.5 14.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.5 4.9 Assists 3.5 2.9 2.6 PRA 23.5 25.9 22 PR 20.5 23 19.4 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Aaron Gordon's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Bucks

Gordon is responsible for taking 10.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.0 per game.

He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 6.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Gordon's Nuggets average 99.4 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Bucks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Giving up 112.2 points per game, the Bucks are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Bucks concede 44.5 rebounds per contest, ranking 20th in the NBA.

The Bucks allow 23.3 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.

The Bucks are the seventh-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 37 26 14 4 3 2 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Gordon or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.