Bruce Brown's Denver Nuggets take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Brown, in his last game (March 22 win against the Wizards) posted 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets in place for Brown, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.9 9.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.9 Assists 2.5 3.3 2.2 PRA -- 18.2 16.7 PR 14.5 14.9 14.5 3PM 0.5 1.2 0.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Bruce Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Bucks

Brown is responsible for attempting 10.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.9 per game.

He's attempted 3.3 threes per game, or 10.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Bucks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.4 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Bucks have given up 112.2 points per game, which is seventh-best in the NBA.

Allowing 44.5 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are third in the league, giving up 23.3 per game.

The Bucks give up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

Bruce Brown vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 36 12 8 4 1 1 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.