2023 Corales Puntacana Championship Schedule: Saturday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:37 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After two rounds of play in the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Matt Wallace is in the lead (-11). Watch the rest of the action unfold.
How to Watch the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship
- Start Time: 6:50 AM ET
- Venue: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,670 yards
- TV: Golf Channel
Corales Puntacana Championship Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Matt Wallace
|1st
|-11
|67-66
|Sam Stevens
|2nd
|-10
|69-65
|Wyndham Clark
|2nd
|-10
|69-65
|Akshay Bhatia
|4th
|-8
|73-63
|Brice Garnett
|4th
|-8
|66-70
Corales Puntacana Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|12:45 PM ET
|Tyler Duncan (-8/4th), Wyndham Clark (-10/2nd)
|12:35 PM ET
|Akshay Bhatia (-8/4th), Brice Garnett (-8/4th)
|12:25 PM ET
|Brandon Matthews (-7/8th), Nicolai Hojgaard (-8/4th)
|11:30 AM ET
|Kevin Tway (-6/10th), Dylan Wu (-6/10th)
|11:40 AM ET
|Brent Grant (-6/10th), Austin Eckroat (-6/10th)
|11:50 AM ET
|Ben Martin (-6/10th), Austin Cook (-6/10th)
|12:05 PM ET
|Ricky Barnes (-6/10th), Thomas Detry (-6/10th)
|11:10 AM ET
|Michael Kim (-5/19th), Henrik Norlander (-5/19th)
|11:20 AM ET
|Sean O'Hair (-5/19th), Matthias Schwab (-5/19th)
|10:40 AM ET
|Aaron Baddeley (-4/28th), Bill Haas (-5/19th)
