Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two players to watch when the Denver Nuggets (49-24) and the Milwaukee Bucks (53-20) play at Ball Arena on Saturday. Gametime is scheduled for 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets were victorious in their most recent game versus the Wizards, 118-104, on Wednesday. Jokic led the way with 31 points, and also had 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 31 12 7 3 0 2 Michael Porter Jr. 21 7 2 2 0 6 Jamal Murray 17 6 8 0 0 3

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is tops on his squad in points (24.8), rebounds (11.9) and assists (9.9) per game, shooting 63.6% from the floor. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray posts 20.1 points, 4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon is posting 16.5 points, 2.9 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Bruce Brown puts up 10.9 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.3 points, 1.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 26 13.1 9 1.2 0.6 1.1 Jamal Murray 19.7 3.6 6.8 1.1 0.3 3.2 Michael Porter Jr. 18.6 5.4 1.5 0.7 0.4 3.2 Aaron Gordon 14.5 4.9 2.6 0.7 0.5 0.6 Bruce Brown 9.6 4.9 2.2 0.9 0.7 0.3

