Having won six straight on home ice, the Arizona Coyotes host the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT to see the match unfold as the Coyotes attempt to take down the Avalanche.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/24/2023 Avalanche Coyotes 3-1 COL 3/11/2023 Avalanche Coyotes 3-2 (F/OT) COL 12/27/2022 Coyotes Avalanche 6-3 ARI

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 194 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.

The Avalanche's 231 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) during that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 60 31 62 93 34 37 44.5% Mikko Rantanen 71 47 38 85 38 52 47.3% Cale Makar 56 17 47 64 47 49 - Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4% J.T. Compher 71 16 32 48 21 24 48.7%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 250 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 23rd in the league.

The Coyotes' 201 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Coyotes are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players