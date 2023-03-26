March Madness Odds + How to Watch Games on TV & Live Stream - March 26
The two-game NCAA Tournament slate on March 26 features Elite Eight action, which is headlined by a contest between No. 6 Creighton and No. 5 San Diego State. For March Madness odds, betting trends, game times, and details on how to watch each matchup, check out the rest of this piece.
Watch select tournament games live on fuboTV! Keep reading for game-specific information and links.
Elite Eight Odds and How to Watch
No. 6 Creighton Bluejays vs. No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
How to Watch Creighton vs San Diego State
- TV: CBS
Creighton vs San Diego State Odds
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!
No. 5 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 2 Texas Longhorns
- Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
How to Watch Miami (FL) vs Texas
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Miami (FL) vs Texas Odds
Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!
Odds are current as of March 26 at 8:40 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.