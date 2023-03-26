Sunday's contest that pits the LSU Lady Tigers (31-2) against the Miami Hurricanes (22-12) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-62 in favor of LSU, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 26.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Lady Tigers claimed a 66-63 win against Utah.

LSU vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 75, Miami (FL) 62

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' signature win this season came in a 66-63 victory against the No. 8 Utah Utes on March 24.

The Lady Tigers have eight wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, LSU is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (seven).

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 16

66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19

83-66 over Georgia (No. 32) on March 3

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

The Hurricanes registered their signature win of the season on March 20, when they beat the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 70-68.

The Hurricanes have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (seven), but also have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (nine).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Miami (FL) is 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins.

The Lady Tigers have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins

70-68 on the road over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 20

77-66 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 8

70-65 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 24

62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on January 5

86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 28) on February 9

LSU Performance Insights

The Lady Tigers average 82.7 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 57.2 per contest (26th in college basketball). They have a +841 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 25.5 points per game.

Offensively, LSU is putting up 77.3 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (82.7 points per game) is 5.4 PPG higher.

In home games, the Lady Tigers are putting up 8.7 more points per game (85.9) than they are on the road (77.2).

When playing at home, LSU is giving up 10.4 fewer points per game (52.8) than in road games (63.2).

The Lady Tigers have been putting up 73.4 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's significantly lower than the 82.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

